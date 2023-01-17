‘Can You Cut a Guy at Halftime?!’ Watch Peyton Manning Absolutely LOSE IT After Cowboys Kicker Misses 3rd Straight Extra Point

ESPN’s Peyton Manning was truly disgusted after Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed his third straight extra point against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night.

Manning and his younger brother, Eli, commented on the kicker’s meltdown during ESPN Monday Night Football alternate broadcast, of the Cowboys-Buccaneers playoff game. Maher missed his first two chances at an extra point, and late in the second quarter, he lined up to kick his third after a Cowboys touchdown made the game 18-0. The first two extra points Maher missed went wide right; on the third, he yanked the kick left. The elder Manning threw his arms up in the air and stormed out of his seat, aggravated that Maher missed his third straight extra point.

“You have got to be kidding me!” Peyton said. “Why are we kicking it?! Why are we kicking it?!”

Peyton stared at his TV in disbelief, and Eli laughed when ESPN’s camera turned to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who looked as annoyed as Peyton.

“He can’t believe it,” Eli added. “Talk about a buzz-kill. No one’s ever missed three extra points in a row. Gotta be a record.”

Peyton had seen enough of Maher’s futility, and called for the kicker to be immediately replaced.

“Can you cut a guy at halftime of a playoff game?” Peyton questioned.

For Peyton Manning, this show of frustration at a kicker was not a first. In 2003, Indianapolis Colts kicker Mike Vanderjagt blasted Manning and Colts head coach Tony Dungy for their lack of leadership. And in response, Manning completely torched Vanderjagt.

“Here we are, I’m out at my third Pro Bowl, I’m about to go in and throw a touchdown pass to Jerry Rice, we’re honoring the Hall of Fame, and we’re talking about our idiot kicker who got liquored up and ran his mouth off,” he said.

Watch above via ESPN 2.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com