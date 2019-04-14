comScore
Tiger Woods Stuns With Fifth Masters Win After 14-Years, Internet Explodes

By Mediaite StaffApr 14th, 2019, 2:37 pm

Tiger Woods is now a five-time Masters Champion.

Fourteen years after his last Masters win, Woods completed his astonishing career comeback with a breathtaking performance at the Masters in Augusta on Sunday. Finishing the tournament on a bogey putt on the 18th hole did little to dampen the win, which saw Woods finishing 13-under.

The exact moment.

Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka all finished tied for second at 12-under.

The crowd went wild, and Tiger ran to embrace his team, friends and family.

The crowd online went wild, too, with Twitter exploding over the victory.

There are thousands more, just among press, sports figures, and celebrities.

Even the President, who has golfed with Woods, had a tweet.

Congratulations, Tiger!

