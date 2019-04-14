Tiger Woods Stuns With Fifth Masters Win After 14-Years, Internet Explodes

Tiger Woods is now a five-time Masters Champion.
Simply incredible. pic.twitter.com/cWIpdMpfzy
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 14, 2019
Fourteen years after his last Masters win, Woods completed his astonishing career comeback with a breathtaking performance at the Masters in Augusta on Sunday. Finishing the tournament on a bogey putt on the 18th hole did little to dampen the win, which saw Woods finishing 13-under.
The exact moment.
Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka all finished tied for second at 12-under.
The crowd went wild, and Tiger ran to embrace his team, friends and family.
The crowd online went wild, too, with Twitter exploding over the victory.
*HUGE EXHALE* In a truly historic and heart-pounding career comeback, Tiger Woods wins his 5th #Masters 📷: @ReddersGolf #MastersSunday pic.twitter.com/RcDob4FDIN
— Getty Images Sport (@GettySport) April 14, 2019
My favorite Tiger moment pic.twitter.com/AoZXOWWWmN
— Sean Jensen (@seankjensen) April 14, 2019
What an awesome scene at #themasters looking forward to seeing Tiger back on the hunt of Jack's 18
— Ben Hogan (@NotTheGolfer) April 14, 2019
Everyone should have the day off! And declare tomorrow as a tiger woods day 2019! #TigerWoods
— Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) April 14, 2019
“Do you believe in redemption???….YES!” The GOAT is back. #Tiger #masters2019
— Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) April 14, 2019
Tiger…Tiger Woods ya’ll!!!! Congrats to @TigerWoods on his 5th green jacket! #comeback
— Rob Riggle (@RobRiggle) April 14, 2019
There are thousands more, just among press, sports figures, and celebrities.
Even the President, who has golfed with Woods, had a tweet.
Congratulations to @TigerWoods., a truly Great Champion!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019
Congratulations, Tiger!
