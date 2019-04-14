Tiger Woods Stuns With Fifth Masters Win After 14-Years, Internet Explodes

Tiger Woods is now a five-time Masters Champion.

Fourteen years after his last Masters win, Woods completed his astonishing career comeback with a breathtaking performance at the Masters in Augusta on Sunday. Finishing the tournament on a bogey putt on the 18th hole did little to dampen the win, which saw Woods finishing 13-under.

The exact moment.

Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka all finished tied for second at 12-under.

The crowd went wild, and Tiger ran to embrace his team, friends and family.



The crowd online went wild, too, with Twitter exploding over the victory.

*HUGE EXHALE* In a truly historic and heart-pounding career comeback, Tiger Woods wins his 5th #Masters 📷: @ReddersGolf #MastersSunday pic.twitter.com/RcDob4FDIN — Getty Images Sport (@GettySport) April 14, 2019

My favorite Tiger moment pic.twitter.com/AoZXOWWWmN — Sean Jensen (@seankjensen) April 14, 2019

What an awesome scene at #themasters looking forward to seeing Tiger back on the hunt of Jack's 18 — Ben Hogan (@NotTheGolfer) April 14, 2019

Everyone should have the day off! And declare tomorrow as a tiger woods day 2019! #TigerWoods — Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) April 14, 2019

“Do you believe in redemption???….YES!” The GOAT is back. #Tiger #masters2019 — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) April 14, 2019

Tiger…Tiger Woods ya’ll!!!! Congrats to @TigerWoods on his 5th green jacket! #comeback — Rob Riggle (@RobRiggle) April 14, 2019

There are thousands more, just among press, sports figures, and celebrities.

Even the President, who has golfed with Woods, had a tweet.

Congratulations to @TigerWoods., a truly Great Champion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019

Congratulations, Tiger!

