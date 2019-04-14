Pelosi Announces ‘Security Assessment’ For Ilhan Omar: Trump ‘Must Take Down… Dangerous Video’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced that she has asked for a “security assessment” for Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MI), and demanded that Donald Trump take down the “dangerous” video he posted to attack the freshman congresswoman.

Trump posted a video that isolated a remark by Rep. Omar, and interspersed it with clips of the 9/11 attacks in progress. Since then, he has faced criticism for “willfully endangering” the life of Rep. Omar, although he was just one of several Republicans to launch inflammatory attacks against her.

On Sunday, Speaker Pelosi released a statement calling on Trump to take down the video, which has drawn widespread criticism for its potential to incite violence against Muslims, and Omar in particular (via email from Speaker Pelosi’s office):

Pelosi Statement on the Safety of Congresswoman Omar London — Speaker Nancy Pelosi released the following statement: “Following the President’s tweet, I spoke with the Sergeant-at-Arms to ensure that Capitol Police are conducting a security assessment to safeguard Congresswoman Omar, her family and her staff. They will continue to monitor and address the threats she faces. “The President’s words weigh a ton, and his hateful and inflammatory rhetoric creates real danger. President Trump must take down his disrespectful and dangerous video.”

Trump’s video was so inflammatory that on Sunday morning, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace refused to play more than a few seconds of it.

