Trump Says He Won’t Be Throwing Out First Pitch at Yankees Game After All: ‘Because of My Strong Focus on the China Virus’

By Josh FeldmanJul 26th, 2020, 4:05 pm

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Donald Trump recently said he was invited to throw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium on August 15th. Now it appears he’s not doing it after all.

The president announced on Twitter Sunday he “won’t be able to be in New York to throw out the opening pitch” on the 15th “because of my strong focus on the China Virus.”

Last week the president said the RNC convention planned for Florida has been cancelled — after moving it there in the first place from its original venue in North Carolina.

