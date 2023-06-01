Despite Donald Trump’s push to bring the Open Championship to his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, it’s unlikely to happen while he’s still the owner.

According to sources from The R&A — the Open’s organizing body — the best chance Turnberry has of hosting the tournament is if the former president sells.

After the attack on the U.S. Capitol in January 2021, Trump was reportedly told the course would not be considered for Open out of fear of potential protests during the tournament. Speaking with The Telegraph, one R&A source said, “Our position remains unchanged.”

“We have no plans to stage any of our championships there in the foreseeable future,” the source continued, “and will not return until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself.”

In response to the latest statement from The R&A, the Trump camp called the organization and urged them to reconsider. Eric Trump also sent a statement to The Telegraph.

“My family is deeply committed to Scotland,” Eric said, “and has one singular focus – preserving Turnberry as the best golf course anywhere in the world.

“We have invested nearly $200 million in the property, achieved the most prestigious accolades in the world of golf and have a course which is universally considered to be the best in the Open Championship rota.”

Trump Sr. confirmed that investment in a GBNews interview when he stated the course was redeveloped based on advice from former R&A Chief Executive Peter Dawson. It was also redesigned.

While Trump continues to covet the Open Championship, his courses will host a number of other golf events in the near future. The UK PGA Senior Championship in August will be held in Aberdeenshire, and he’s slated to host a handful of LIV Golf tournaments.

