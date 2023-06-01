Elon Musk Destroyed By Blue Check Twitter Users Over Daily Wire CEO’s Claim He’s Censoring Their Doc

By Isaac SchorrJun 1st, 2023, 11:15 am
 

Elon Musk in Norway via Screenshot

Conservatives are piling on Elon Musk after Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing revealed that Musk’s Twitter had threatened to “throttle” a documentary over instances of misgendering in it.

According to Boreing, Twitter had agreed to platform and even promote Matt Walsh’s What Is a Woman? before discovering the controversial moments in the film, at which point it promised to prevent even the Daily Wire’s followers from seeing the documentary in their feeds.

“@elonmusk is not beholden to conservatives. He has the right to run his business as he sees fit. But if Twitter is going to throttle one side of one of the most important debates facing society, it cannot claim to champion free speech,” wrote Boreing before promising to release the film in the hope that Twitter might change its mind.

Unsurprisingly, Walsh and other Daily Wire personalities quickly commented on the burgeoning controversy.

But the frustration spilled out well beyond the confines of the company in question:

Even one of the Daily Wire’s harshest right-wing critics came to its defense:

Musk has put an emphasis on the value of free expression since acquiring the social media company last year, remarking in November that “If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead.”

Ironically, Musk made reference to the documentary just a couple of days ago:

