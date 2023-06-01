Elon Musk Destroyed By Blue Check Twitter Users Over Daily Wire CEO’s Claim He’s Censoring Their Doc

Conservatives are piling on Elon Musk after Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing revealed that Musk’s Twitter had threatened to “throttle” a documentary over instances of misgendering in it.

According to Boreing, Twitter had agreed to platform and even promote Matt Walsh’s What Is a Woman? before discovering the controversial moments in the film, at which point it promised to prevent even the Daily Wire’s followers from seeing the documentary in their feeds.

“@elonmusk is not beholden to conservatives. He has the right to run his business as he sees fit. But if Twitter is going to throttle one side of one of the most important debates facing society, it cannot claim to champion free speech,” wrote Boreing before promising to release the film in the hope that Twitter might change its mind.

Unsurprisingly, Walsh and other Daily Wire personalities quickly commented on the burgeoning controversy.

Read this thread. We are streaming “What Is A Woman” free for all on Twitter tonight. Despite signing an agreement with us, Twitter now says they will label the film hate speech and suppress it. This is a gross betrayal of the free speech promises they have made to their users. https://t.co/KTn3CjRFSS — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 1, 2023

Find out tonight when our movie streams at 8 ET! https://t.co/esjd2cuO0K — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 1, 2023

This behavior by Twitter corporate directly opposes @elonmusk‘s commitment to free speech, and I sincerely hope he does something about it https://t.co/d5VZQdcJZF — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 1, 2023

But the frustration spilled out well beyond the confines of the company in question:

Unlike the Turkey censorship issue—which was forced on Elon Musk by an authoritarian government—this does seem like a straightforward, willfully chosen violation of new Twitter’s stated free speech commitment. https://t.co/NMdN7NSdkm — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) June 1, 2023

I hope this is a glitch. Seems like bad policy hangover from Twitter 1.0. Obviously @realDailyWire should be able to publish a documentary on this platform. And for the record ‘What Is A Woman’ is one of the best documentaries I’ve ever seen. Changed the game. https://t.co/oCb0DcT9bz — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 1, 2023

.@elonmusk you should reverse this and find out why anti-free speech “hate” policies are still being enforced at Twitter https://t.co/oN2Gv1PvA0 — Jenna Ellis 🐊🇺🇸 (@JennaEllisEsq) June 1, 2023

Man, this sucks. So Elon bought Twitter because The Babylon Bee was banned for “misgendering,” but they would have throttled the reach of a free release of “What Is a Woman?” because of that. That’s taking a side (a really dumb one) in an issue that needs more public debate. https://t.co/3dweXAKWYD — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) June 1, 2023

So disappointing… This is terrible news for free speech on this platform. The “What Is A Woman?” Documentary was a major inspiration to me to start speaking out on my detransition experience. How many other kids are out there waiting for that spark?! @elonmusk… https://t.co/nduSTtuC87 — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) June 1, 2023

Even one of the Daily Wire’s harshest right-wing critics came to its defense:

I stand with the Daily Wire & Matt Walsh. https://t.co/ioQErJ63Kh pic.twitter.com/BmNWONuXTY — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) June 1, 2023

Musk has put an emphasis on the value of free expression since acquiring the social media company last year, remarking in November that “If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead.”

Ironically, Musk made reference to the documentary just a couple of days ago:

What is a woman? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 29, 2023

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com