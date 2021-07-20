Unvaxxed NFL Player Says He’ll Get Jab for Money and Mark Cuban Calls His Bluff: ‘I’ll Buy Your Wife a Share of Pfizer Stock’

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley previously made it clear he doesn’t intend to get vaccinated against Covid-19, and he continues to reaffirm his stance on social media.

Tuesday morning, Beasley responded to a tweet by Pro Football Talk, which proposed incentives for NFL players getting vaccinated. “I’ll get vaccinated and be an advocate for it if Pfizer puts a percentage of its earnings from the vaccine in my wife’s name,” Beasley wrote.

I’ll get vaccinated and be an advocate for it if Pfizer puts a percentage of its earnings from the vaccine in my wife’s name. https://t.co/2tOr9jjDaM — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) July 20, 2021

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban quickly responded to the former Cowboys wide receiver and called his bluff with an offer to get vaccinated.

“I’ll tell you what Cole. You get vaccinated and promote vaccination on all your social, I’ll buy your wife a share of Pfizer stock. It pays a 3.78% dividend. That way she is getting a percentage of Pfizer’s earnings. Deal ?”

I’ll tell you what Cole. You get vaccinated and promote vaccination on all your social, I’ll buy your wife a share of Pfizer stock. It pays a 3.78% dividend. That way she is getting a percentage of Pfizer’s earnings. Deal ? https://t.co/gMmMHt97ro — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 20, 2021

Pfizer is currently trading right around $41, so if Beasley shockingly accepts Cuban’s offer, the one share shouldn’t hit the billionaire’s bank account too hard.

Last month, Beasley tweeted a statement, expressing his decision not to get vaccinated, “I may die of covid, but I’d rather die actually living,” he wrote. Instead of the shot, Beasley chose his own method of protection from Covid-19. “I’d rather take my chances with Covid and build up my immunity that way. Eat better. Drink water. Exercise and do what I think is necessary to be a healthy individual.”

As of last Friday, only 13 of the NFL’s 32 teams have reached the 85 percent vaccination threshold, which allows for reduced Covid-19 restrictions. Two rosters, the Indianapolis Colts and Washington Football Team were reportedly below 50 percent, displaying the vaccine hesitancy among NFL players. But Beasley might be the most vocal critic.

