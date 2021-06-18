Unvaxxed Buffalo Bills Star Lashes Out at NFL and Refuses to Tolerate New Protocols: ‘I May Die of Covid, But I’d Rather Die Actually Living’

One month after mocking Dr. Anthony Fauci for stating it’s finally okay for vaccinated people to go outside without a mask, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley is speaking out against getting the jab.

“Hi, I’m Cole Beasley and I’m not vaccinated! I will be outside doing what I do. I’ll be out in public. If you’re scared of me then steer clear, or get vaccinated,” Beasley wrote in a statement shared on social media.

Not only will he not be getting vaccinated, but Beasley also stated he won’t follow certain NFL protocols for Covid. The NFL announced their updated Covid rules earlier this week, and they remain heavily restrictive for players who choose not to get vaccinated against the virus.

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to updated COVID-19 protocols for 2021 training camp and preseason, per source. How different will life by for vaccinated and unvaccinated players? From the memo that just went to clubs: pic.twitter.com/8yMPW0JBWZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 16, 2021

“I may die of covid, but I’d rather die actually living. I have family members whose days are numbered. If they want to come see me and stay at my house then they are coming regardless of protocol,” Beasley added.

Beasley goes on to explain how he plans to protect himself from Covid, instead of getting vaccinated. “I’d rather take my chances with Covid and build up m immunity that way. Eat better. Drink water. Exercise and do what I think is necessary to be a healthy individual.”

Last month, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said he would cut an unvaccinated player, if it meant reduced restrictions for the team, allowing them to operate under more normal circumstances. But that threat doesn’t seem to scare the 32-year-old Beasley, who stated “if I’m forced into retirement, so be it.”

“A lot of other NFL players hold my position as well but aren’t in the right place in their careers to be so outspoken,” the veteran wide receiver said.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that 16 of the NFL’s 32 teams have at least 50 players on their 90-man roster vaccinated. Three teams have 70 players vaccinated. Teams have worked to answer questions and ease any hesitancy among players to get vaccinated, but Beasley remains one of the leading voices against the jab.

