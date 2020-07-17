Washington NFL owner Dan Snyder responded to the Washington Post’s bombshell report detailing sexual harassment and verbal abuse accusations in a statement Friday.

“The behavior described in yesterday’s Washington Post article has no place in our franchise or society,” Snyder wrote. “This story has strengthened my commitment to setting a new culture and standard for our team, a process that began with the hiring of coach [Ron] Rivera earlier this year.”

Washington NFL team owner Dan Snyder has issued a statement in response to @PostSports investigation: pic.twitter.com/iYbIAu1TvT — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) July 17, 2020

Snyder’s comments come after the 21-year NFL owner declined several requests for comment in the Post’s story that spoke with 15 former employees who said they faced harassment and abuse while working with the team.

Five men within the organization — four executives and a radio broadcaster — have either left the team or been fired as of this week. Before the story, the team hired an attorney to conduct a “deep dive” of its protocol while minority shareholders are reportedly looking to sell their shares of the team.

Prior to the report, the team officially decided to retire its name on Monday after FedEx and Nike, both sponsors of the team, expressed their support for a name change. The team is currently “undergo[ing] a thorough review of the team’s name.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]