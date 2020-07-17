JUST IN: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Announces Her Cancer Has Returned

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announced on Friday that she’s been receiving chemotherapy to treat “a recurrence of cancer.”

“On May 19, I began a course of chemotherapy (gemcitabine) to treat a recurrence of cancer. A periodic scan in February followed by a biopsy revealed lesions on my liver,” she said in a statement, noting, “My recent hospitalizations to remove gall stones and treat an infection were unrelated to this recurrence.”

“Immunotherapy first essayed proved unsuccessful. The chemotherapy course, however, is yielding positive results. Satisfied that my treatment course is now clear, I am providing this information,” Ginsburg continued, adding, “My most recent scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and now new disease.”

Ginsburg went on to claim she’s “tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment,” before declaring, “I will continue bi-weekly chemotherapy to keep my cancer at bay, and am able to maintain an active daily routine. Throughout, I have kept up with opinion writing and all other Court work.”

“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that,” she concluded.

Ginsburg has battled various forms of cancer for two decades, and in January — after fighting a pancreatic tumor — Ginsburg had announced she was cancer free.

This story is developing.

