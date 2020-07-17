‘Holy Crap This is Funny’: RedState Chief Editor Cheers Peaceful Protesters Getting Shot in Head, Pepper Sprayed By Cops

The managing editor for the conservative website RedState — whose byline reads Streiff — delighted in reports of peaceful protesters being shot in the head and pepper-sprayed in the face by cops in Portland, Oregon.

Social media was abuzz with photos, videos, and news reports of unmarked and badgeless federal officers rounding up protesters in Portland Thursday night, but Mr. Streiff had a different reaction entirely to the actions of law enforcement during the unrest.

When Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) tweeted about a protester being shot in the head, Mr. Streiff joked “‘shot in the head,’ so we can assume no vital organ was injured. That’s good news.”

‘shot in the head,’ so we can assume no vital organ was injured. That’s good news. https://t.co/5npX516Ff3 — streiff (@streiffredstate) July 16, 2020

As of this writing, that tweet has garnered six “likes” and no retweets from Streiff’s nearly 4,000 followers, and no replies.

Minutes later, he retweeted video of a police officer lifting a protester’s mask to administer pepper spray, and commented “holy crap this is funny.”

holy crap this is funny https://t.co/QDqKq6kb6w — streiff (@streiffredstate) July 16, 2020

That post garnered three retweets and seven “likes,” and even got a couple of replies — about another RedState author falling for a hoax Antifa story.

No, THIS was funny https://t.co/hlpu5rRuTh — Antifa is good actually (@chadloder) July 16, 2020

Portland has been the site of protests since the police killing of George Floyd, which sparked a nationwide movement to end police violence and promote racial justice.

