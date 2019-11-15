Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett unleashed a brutal assault on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph during a Thursday night NFL game, ripping the QB’s helmet off his head during an altercation after a play and then using it as a weapon to slam against the Rudolph’s bare head.

The incident happened with just seconds left in the game, which the Browns won 21–7. After Rudolph made a complete pass to the sideline, Garrett tackled him and continued to tussle with the quarterback on the ground. As the pair got up, Garrett continued to hold Rudolph’s helmet by the facemask. Steelers linemen quickly rushed in to defend Rudolph, at which point Garrett rips off the helmet. Then, as Garrett gets pushed back into the end zone, Rudolph rejoins the fray and Garrett, helmet still in hand, takes the opportunity to violently swing it down right on top of Rudolph’s head.

Myles Garrett, that’s assault. Can’t be whacking guys over the head with their own helmet. Maurkice Pouncey got some punches and kicks in there too. Have to be some heavy fines/suspensions coming. Not a good look for the NFL. pic.twitter.com/WzRToe0SMD — Mike Cianciolo (@MikeCianciolo) November 15, 2019

Here’s a shorter, close-up view of the moment of the assault.

Myles Garrett doing the unthinkable and unimaginable. pic.twitter.com/Y0UXzrCskn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2019

To his credit, Browns QB Baker Mayfield called teammate Garrett’s actions “inexcusable” in a sideline interview with Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews, after the game ended.

“Rivalry or not, you can’t do that,” Mayfield said. “The reality is, he’s going to get suspended.”

Browns QB Baker Mayfield joined @ErinAndrews after tonight’s game vs. the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/xPVUIpJjQY — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 15, 2019

Ironically, Fox Sports had highlighted Garrett’s “good vibes” in a pregame post just hours before the attack.

Speaking to the press after the game, Garrett admitted he was wrong. “I made a mistake, I lost my cool,” Garrett acknowledged. “It’s going to come back to hurt our team.” For just how long will be determined by the league, but the longest previous NFL suspension for on-field conduct was five games, given to Washington Redskins DT Albert Haynesworth in 2006 for stomping on another player’s head.

