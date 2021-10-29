Alligators are frequent golf course disruptors, so are bees, maybe the occasional bear or unruly fan. But kangaroos? And a lot of them? That’s a knew disturbance.

Australian amateur golfer Wendy Powick was set to send a drive down the fairway at Arundel Hills Country Club earlier this week when a giant mob of kangaroos came marching toward the tee box. Luckily, she captured the wild scene on video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wendy Powick (@wendywoo.golf)

“Never ever seen this happen before,” Powick said, laughing in the video as the kangaroos hopped toward the tee box.

“I was standing at the 11th tee and all of a sudden, all of these kangaroos just came straight towards me,” Powick told 7NEWS. “There’s a lot of them at this course. Usually they stick to the sides and watch you play.”

Golfers don’t like to be interrupted by shadows or whispers, some people are prone to a case of the yips just by catching a glimpse of water out of the corner of their eye. The game is hard enough, there’s no need for kangaroos to represent a new hazard.

“We’re lucky in Australia,” Powick added. “There’s a lot of courses around the world where you have to worry about bears.”

At least bears and gators usually show up one or two at a time. Staring down 20 rapidly approaching kangaroos is next level.

