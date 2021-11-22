WATCH: Kirk Cousins Drives Like a ‘Maniac’ to Surprise Vikings Fan Van on Their Way Home from the Game

Minnesota Vikings fans have a true love-hate relationship with Kirk Cousins, but after beating their division rival Green Bay Packers, the quarterback is definitely feeling the love right now.

Driving home from the victory, Cousins spotted a fan van decked out in Vikings gear on the highway and the quarterback sped up in his family vehicle to wave hello. It’s not a move Cousins would have made a few weeks ago when the Vikings started the season 1-3 for the second year in a row, but winning can be a great healer.

Cousins drove up to the van honking his horn like crazy, vigorously waving and flashing a thumbs up. After throwing for 341 yards and three touchdowns against Green Bay to put Minnesota in playoff position with their current 6-5 record, Vikings fans were undoubtedly ecstatic to see Cousins on the road.

Cousins received enthusiastic honks and waves in return and the quarterback proudly shared the cool moment on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirk Cousins (@kirkcousins)

“This guy probably thinks I’m a maniac for the way I’m driving, but I’m just trying to say hello to them,” Cousins said in the video as the Midwest native sped his Ford truck up to the van.

Minnesota’s quarterback is often criticized for his lack of aggressiveness and failure to step on the gas during games. Cousins routinely finishes seasons with a stat box full of impressive numbers, but he sometimes does so by skipping downfield chances in favor of easier checkdown passes.

Vikings fans had to love watching Cousins step on the gas during an impressive win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. And Cousins managed to increase the excitement level by keeping the gas pedal pressed after the game to meet up with the Vikings fan van on the highway.

