John Sterling is at it again, sounding completely lost behind the microphone for the New York Yankees. His latest botched call came on a warning track catch by Giancarlo Stanton Monday night when the Yankees took on the Toronto Blue Jays.

The blunder happened in the bottom of the second inning when Blue Jays infielder Matt Chapman skied a ball from Jordan Montgomery deep to right field, only for Stanton to jump up and make an outstanding catch. But unlike his colleague Suzyn Waldman and everyone watching the YES network broadcast from home, Sterling had no clue Stanton caught it, proceeding to call a home run and then seem confused for the next 20 seconds.

Take a look at another blunder by the king of baseball bad beats:

“They’re all waiting, why are they waiting?” Sterling asked, confused as ever.

“Because Stanton caught the ball,” Waldman informed her broadcast partner.

“Oh,” Sterling stated still confused by the play. “And coming on the field is Chapman, Stanton never threw the ball back in.”

Ummm…wrong again, John. The broadcast showed Stanton make a throw simultaneously as the 83-year-old broadcaster said he didn’t.

The Yankees’ radio voice latest blunder shouldn’t come as a surprise as Sterling has a history of doing this, dating back to his inaugural season with the Yankees in 1989. The latest incident comes only a month after he miscalled a potential Stanton home run that was caught in deep left field by a different Blue Jays player, Raimel Tapia.

It is high! It is far! It is gone!! but caught. pic.twitter.com/d8APN8XIVQ — John Sterling Calls (@JSterlingCalls) April 14, 2022

