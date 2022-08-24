WATCH: Stephen A. Smith Hits The Roof After ‘Mad Dog’ Russo Trashes UFC as ‘Not Sports’ in Heated Debate

ESPN analysts Stephen A. Smith and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo got after it in which the latter said that UFC is “not sports.”

The shouting match on Wednesday’s First Take started when Smith said that he would’ve voted for UFC president Dana White as sportsman of the year in 2021.

“Oh my G-d,” said Russo.

“That man resurrected the world of sports,” said Smith. “He kept going.”

“What sport!” yelled Russo.

“What do you mean what sport,” said Smith. “The multibillion-dollar conglomerate that is the UFC.”

Russo rolled his eyes and said, “Oh, stop.”

Smith passionately explained that UFC has “packed stadiums” in the United States and worldwide.

“You watch your mouth,” yelled Smith, who admitted “UFC aint for everybody.”

“Not for me,” replied Russo.

“Not for you,” Smith fired back.

“Not for a serious sports fan,” said Russo.

Smith was having none of it.

“That’s not true,” Smith shot back. “That’s disrespectful.”

“No way,” said Smith.

“You are crazy,” said Russo.

Smith said whereas boxing matches take years to schedule, White puts on fights that are of interest to the American people that don’t take years to set up.

Smith loudly mentioned to Russo that he himself has kids and asked how old they are. Smith asked if Russo doesn’t care what his kids like.

Russo dismissed UFC as $50 worth of “three rounds of kicking.”

“You gotta be kidding me,” he exclaimed. “That’s not sports!”

“That’s not sports,” Russo said again.

Smith told Russo, “You lost your damn mind.”

“You are crazy,” said Russo.

