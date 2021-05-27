comScore Pro-Trump Banner Unfurled and Confiscated at Yankee Stadium

YUGE Pro-Trump Banner Unfurled, Then Confiscated, at Yankee Stadium: ‘Trump Won, Save America’

By Michael LucianoMay 27th, 2021, 9:09 pm
 

During Thursday night’s game between the Yankees and Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium, two MAGA ticket-holders unfurled a large banner reading, “TRUMP WON” and “SAVE AMERICA.” Unsurprisingly, the New York crowd reacted about as well as if the pair had just run over Aaron Judge’s dog.

The pandemic-limited crowd rained down boos upon the Trump fans and their banner.

The boos turned to cheers when the banner was confiscated by security.

Despite his numerous claims to the contrary, former President Donald Trump did not in fact win the 2020 election, and he was especially unpopular in the Bronx, where President Joe Biden defeated him 83% to 16%.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: