YUGE Pro-Trump Banner Unfurled, Then Confiscated, at Yankee Stadium: ‘Trump Won, Save America’

During Thursday night’s game between the Yankees and Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium, two MAGA ticket-holders unfurled a large banner reading, “TRUMP WON” and “SAVE AMERICA.” Unsurprisingly, the New York crowd reacted about as well as if the pair had just run over Aaron Judge’s dog.

The pandemic-limited crowd rained down boos upon the Trump fans and their banner.

A couple fans at Yankee Stadium just unveiled a massive banner that reads “Trump Won Save America” Sounded like the entire crowd was booing until security confiscated the banner, which then resulted in a loud cheer. pic.twitter.com/m56kjgkJ9W — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) May 28, 2021

There is a “TRUMP WON SAVE AMERICA” flag waving at Yankee Stadium. Yikes. Rough night in the Bronx. pic.twitter.com/UY5rpmgXvl — Jake Brown (@JakeBrownRadio) May 28, 2021

The boos turned to cheers when the banner was confiscated by security.

Despite his numerous claims to the contrary, former President Donald Trump did not in fact win the 2020 election, and he was especially unpopular in the Bronx, where President Joe Biden defeated him 83% to 16%.

