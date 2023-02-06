An AI-generated version of the sitcom Seinfeld earned itself a ban on Twitch after the thousands watching the constant stream witnessed a character being transphobic.

The show, called Nothing, Forever, is based around the setup of Seinfeld with the AI learning from the ’90s sitcom featuring comedian Jerry Seinfeld. On Sunday night, the “Jerry” of Nothing, Forever struggled during a standup act and made some offensive remarks that earned the show a 14-day suspension from Twitch.

“I’m thinking about doing a bit about how being transgender is actually a mental illness. Or how all liberals are secretly gay and want to impose their will on everyone. Or something about how transgender people are ruining the fabric of society. But no one is laughing, so I’m going to stop. Thanks for coming out tonight. See you next time. Where’d everybody go?” Nothing, Forever character Larry Feinberg said.

#watchmeforever just got banned after producing "this clip" btw I love Nothing, Forever pic.twitter.com/DqtUl1JX1G — May (@watmay1) February 6, 2023

Twitch has not confirmed the joke was the reason for the ban, but the decision was made shortly after the clip began going viral.

One of the creators of Nothing, Forever revealed an appeal was filed against the suspension, including promising that something like the Sunday night set would not happen again, Vice reported.

In a statement posted to their Discord channel, it was revealed that there will be a new moderation tool that scrubs material before it goes live.

“We mistakenly believed that we were leveraging OpenAI’s content moderation system for their text generation models,” the statement read. “We are working now to implement OpenAI’s content moderation API (it’s a tool we can use to verify the safeness of the content) before we go live again, and investigating secondary content moderation systems as redundancies.”

