C-SPAN Caller Asks GOP Congressman Why Republicans ‘Parrot Trump’s Crazy Fox News Talking Points?’

A C-SPAN caller expressed major grievances with Rep. Mike Haridopolos (R-FL) during a Friday appearance on the network, asking why Republicans repeat President Donald Trump’s “crazy Fox News talking points.”

The caller, identified as “Roger,” an independent from Lawrenceville, GA, said to Haridopolos, “I know you’re a smart guy — a former educator. Why do you guys continue to parrot Trump’s crazy Fox News talking points, when I know you have to know right from wrong? There’s just no way —”

“Well, give us an example, Roger,” interjected C-SPAN’s Greta Brawner. “Give us a specific example.”

Roger happily obliged, adding:

For example, the 9% inflation under [former President Joe] Biden. You know that was COVID. Like, c’mon. Gas prices — presidents don’t affect gas prices unless they’re stupid enough to start a war in the Middle East, okay? So, Trump, Biden — neither one of ’em controlled it. It had to do with starting wars, and that’s why we’re dealing with these gas prices. And you know your own intelligence said there was no way they were close to a nuclear weapon, but yet you come on TV, and you say the same thing. And you guys only find a spine when you’re saying you’re gonna retire. C’mon! I know you have to know better.

Brawner said, “Well, let’s get a response.”

“Well, it’s always nice to have strong opinions,” responded Haridopolos. “They might not be backed up with facts, but I see he has some strong opinions. Uh, look, all I can say is gas prices went down dramatically because we’re producing more oil, we’re creating those new opportunities around the world. Venezuela is gonna help us in the long term. But the threat of Iran is real.”

The congressman went on to say the conflict is a “short-term challenge, but it will be a long-term success for America and the world.”

Watch the full clip above via C-SPAN.

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