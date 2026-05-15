Trump Uncorks Gonzo Attack on Political Foe: ‘Six Genders, a Real Hit on Jesus’ 

President Donald Trump dished out a bizarre attack on Texas state Rep. James Talarico, who is the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Texas.

Talarico defeated Rep. Jasmine Crockett in the March 4 primary. The Republican primary, however, remains unresolved, as neither Sen. John Cornyn nor Attorney General Ken Paxton managed to notch a majority of the vote. The two will go head-to-head in a runoff on May 26. Trump, who is rarely shy about making endorsements in GOP primaries, has so far declined to issue one. Cornyn has been a generally reliable MAGA ally of Trump’s in the Senate. Paxton, though he ingratiated himself with Trump by using his office to advance the false narrative that the 2020 election was rigged, is scandal-ridden and was impeached by the Republican-controlled Texas House of Representatives.

Aboard Air Force One on Friday, Trump took questions from reporters, one of whom asked if he is prepared to endorse a candidate.

“Well, I’ll maybe make a decision,” the president responded. “I know them both very well. I like them both a lot. And, uh, you know, my record of endorsements is extraordinary.”

Eventually, Trump got around to Talarico.

“I think the Democrats have a weird, a weird candidate,” he said. “Six genders, a real hit on Jesus. I mean, this guy is bad news with his mask from relatively recently. And he’s vegan. He’s a vegan. All of a sudden he’s not a vegan. He’s a vegan. Now, all of a sudden, he’s not. Texas doesn’t like vegans. I do believe either one of them will easily win the race. I think that the candidate the Democrats have in Texas is a very flawed, very weak, very. I think he’s a pathetic candidate, especially for Texas.”

The “six genders” is an apparent reference to a claim by Talarico in 2021, when he said “there are six” biological sexes. It is unclear what Trump meant by “hit on Jesus.” Talarico has spoken about his Christian faith publicly on many occasions.

Watch above via CNN.

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