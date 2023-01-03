Donald Trump Jr. Signs SEVEN Figure Deal with Online Video Outlet Rumble, Per Report

Donald Trump Jr. signed a seven-figure, multi-year deal with Rumble, the right-leaning alternate video platform to YouTube, according to a new report.

Axios detailed the new deal on Tuesday, noting Trump Jr. has become one of Rumble’s most popular creators, gaining more than one million subscribers since joining in 2001. A number of other public figures have taken to posting on Rumble, including Glenn Greenwald and Russell Brand. The company went public last year.

Trump’s new podcast will be titled Triggered with Don Jr., pulling its title from the Republican’s 2019 book, also titled Triggered. According to Axios, the podcast will include Trump Jr. reacting to topical news stories and guest interviews.

“While other Big Tech companies are focused on censoring dissent, Rumble is building a platform that welcomes it, which is why so many content creators — all over the political spectrum — are now joining them,” Trump Jr. said about Rumble.

From Axios:

While Rumble is still much smaller than platforms like YouTube or Instagram, it’s still managed to attract one of the largest audiences of the slew of alternative platforms that rose in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Rumble announced late last year that it has more than 70 million monthly active users. The company made waves earlier this year when they publicly offered podcaster Joe Rogan $100 million to ditch Spotify for Rumble amid censorship concerns, an offer Rogan ultimately did not take.

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski has plenty of faith in Trump Jr., predicting in a statement that video podcasts from Rumble will be able to compete with “traditional linear television” at some point.

“Due to the live nature of Don’s podcast and others like it on our platform, I view our podcasts as something that won’t just compete with other podcasting networks, but will also compete with traditional linear television in the longterm,” he said.

