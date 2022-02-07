Chris Pavlovski, the CEO of video platform Rumble, has offered Joe Rogan $100 million to leave Spotify and switch to his streaming service.

“Hey [Rogan], we are ready to fight alongside you,” Rumble wrote in a Monday tweet.

Hey @joerogan, we are ready to fight alongside you. See the note from our CEO @chrispavlovski… pic.twitter.com/G7ahfNNjtP — Rumble (@rumblevideo) February 7, 2022

The tweet also included a note to Rogan from Pavlovski:

Dear Joe, We stand with you, your guests, and your legion of fans in desire for real conversation. So we’d like to offer you 100 million reasons to make the world a better place. How about you bring all your shows to Rumble, both old and new, with no censorship, for 100 million bucks over four years? This is our chance to save the world. And yes, this is totally legit.

The offer comes after Spotify CEO Daniel Ek apologized for the “The Joe Rogan Experience controversy” in a recent memo to staff, confirming that while the podcast will stay on the platform, the podcaster “chose to remove a number of episodes.”

Rogan decided to delete certain episodes from the streaming service after a compilation video of himself using the N-word was shared on social media platforms last week.

The podcast host later apologized for using the racial slur and explained that he was taken out of context in the video.

While several stars, including Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Graham Nash, their fellow bandmates David Crosby and Stephen Stills, and India Arie have all removed their music from Spotify in protest of Rogan’s presence there, Spotify has stood him.

“While I strongly condemn what Joe has said and I agree with his decision to remove past episodes from our platform, I realize some will want more. And I want to make one point very clear – I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer,” Ek wrote in a memo to staff. “We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but canceling voices is a slippery slope.”

