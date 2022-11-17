‘#RIPTwitter’ Trends as Users Freak Out Amid Elon-Induced Chaos at the Company: ‘Just Part of His Master Plan’
Thursday was just another day at Elon Musk’s Twitter, where the ongoing internal chaos at the company spilled out into media reports and – inevitably – the Twitter platform itself.
Musk has owned the company for three weeks after acquiring it for $44 billion. Since then, he’s laid off half of Twitter’s employees, some of whom he’s asked back because apparently, he didn’t realize he needed them to do the innovative things he has in mind – like keeping Twitter operational.
He also clumsily rolled out a product that gives a blue checkmark to anyone willing to pay $8 a month. Predictably, the platform was inundated with parody accounts of famous figures and companies, including Eli Lilly & Co., which apologized after a Twitter impersonator (incompanyator?) claimed the drugmaker would give away insulin for free.
According to the online publication Platformer, the designers leading this endeavor have now left the company.
This week, Musk gave his remaining employees an ultimatum: agree to work “hardcore” hours or leave the company. Apparently, many declined to take him up on the offer and now he’s trying to persuade some of them to stay.
For much of Thursday night, Twitter was the dominant trend on Twitter, with multiple Twitter-related hashtags being utilized in tens of thousands of tweets. That included #RIPTwitter, which scores of accounts used to bid the platform adieu, however prematurely it may be.
