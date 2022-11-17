‘#RIPTwitter’ Trends as Users Freak Out Amid Elon-Induced Chaos at the Company: ‘Just Part of His Master Plan’

Thursday was just another day at Elon Musk’s Twitter, where the ongoing internal chaos at the company spilled out into media reports and – inevitably – the Twitter platform itself.

Musk has owned the company for three weeks after acquiring it for $44 billion. Since then, he’s laid off half of Twitter’s employees, some of whom he’s asked back because apparently, he didn’t realize he needed them to do the innovative things he has in mind – like keeping Twitter operational.

He also clumsily rolled out a product that gives a blue checkmark to anyone willing to pay $8 a month. Predictably, the platform was inundated with parody accounts of famous figures and companies, including Eli Lilly & Co., which apologized after a Twitter impersonator (incompanyator?) claimed the drugmaker would give away insulin for free.

According to the online publication Platformer, the designers leading this endeavor have now left the company.

This week, Musk gave his remaining employees an ultimatum: agree to work “hardcore” hours or leave the company. Apparently, many declined to take him up on the offer and now he’s trying to persuade some of them to stay.

For much of Thursday night, Twitter was the dominant trend on Twitter, with multiple Twitter-related hashtags being utilized in tens of thousands of tweets. That included #RIPTwitter, which scores of accounts used to bid the platform adieu, however prematurely it may be.

Well, if this is it, see you guys over here. #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/vP6YY9GVmg — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) November 18, 2022

Mark my words: Twitter is not going to end anytime soon. The best part of this prediction is that if it does die, you won't be able to go back and screenshot this. #RIPTwitter — The Wokest Numbersmuncher (@NumbersMuncher) November 18, 2022

Elon Musk is such a genius. I’m sure cratering Twitter in less than a month is just part of his master plan. #RIPTwitter — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 18, 2022

where is this guy when we need him the most #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/tLylnBXh6L — WHISTLE UNCUT (@WhistleUncut) November 18, 2022

I'm truly pained for the countless small businesses, authors/speakers, & free lancers who rely on Twitter to market their products or service. Twitter's death will devastate incomes for too many people to count. All for the whims of a maniacal elitist. smh terrible.#RipTwitter — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) November 18, 2022

I once used Twitter to get someone freed from solitary confinement I used Twitter to get a major NGO to cut ties with a surveillance vendor Through Twitter I connected with and got to play with some of my all time favorite bands / artists No punchline. Just sucks #RIPtwitter — Evan Greer is on Mastodon (@evan_greer) November 18, 2022

Hopefully this whole Elon Musk thing will finally prove that you can be a billionaire businessman and not be good at business… or handling billions. #RIPTwitter — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) November 18, 2022

If this is my last tweet ever, I just want everyone to know that Miracle Whip is disgusting and anyone who enjoys it is a horrible person. #RIPTwitter — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) November 18, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com