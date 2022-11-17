Twitter Employees Locked Out as Elon Musk Reportedly Fears ‘Sabotage’

Twitter headquarters and other offices are off limits to employees as many resisted Elon Musk’s ultimatum they go “hardcore” for the platform or quit their jobs, and the billionaire now fears some might “sabotage” the platform.

Earlier this week, Insider reported Musk told employees they had 48 hours to alert him of their decision:

Elon Musk told Twitter staff in a late-night email they must commit to his “extremely hardcore” vision for the company or they will be laid-off. The email, which Insider has seen, was sent at midnight Wednesday California time. It told staff they need to work “long hours at a high intensity” in order to “build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0.”

According to multiple reports, after the deadline to commit to Twitter passed, many of the company’s employees had not made a decision. According to Zoë Schiffer of Platformer, there was a fear those not affected by mass layoffs might attempt to “sabotage” Twitter before on the way out.

Schiffer reported:

Twitter just alerted employees that effective immediately, all office buildings are temporarily closed and badge access is suspended. No details given as to why. We’re hearing this is because Elon Musk and his team are terrified employees are going to sabotage the company. Also, they’re still trying to figure out which Twitter workers they need to cut access for.

Twitter employees were reportedly asked to “comply with company policy by refraining from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere.”

The company’s headquarters was scheduled to reopen on Nov. 21, she reported.

We're hearing this is because Elon Musk and his team are terrified employees are going to sabotage the company. Also, they're still trying to figure out which Twitter workers they need to cut access for. — Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) November 17, 2022

Offices will reopen on November 21st. In the meantime: "Please continue to comply with company policy by refraining from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere." — Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) November 17, 2022

Fortune’s Kylie Robison also shared a scoop about the internal drama at Twitter just weeks after Musk bought it and laid off thousands of employees. Robison reported Twitter’s new management might have become concerned after Musk’s ultimatum was largely ignored:

As we’re all very aware, folks on visas are stuck, so thats who makes up most of the roughly 25% (or less than 1,000….) expected to stay. The actual impact is not yet known — there have been no internal comms about what comes next. We’re nearly 2 hours post deadline. — Kylie Robison (@kyliebytes) November 17, 2022

Lets put this into perspective — at the beginning of this month, Twitter had 7,400 employees. Barely half way through the month, if 75% do actually stick to their decision today, the company will have shrunk by a whopping ~88%. — Kylie Robison (@kyliebytes) November 18, 2022

Robison concluded, “Something I can now add: 10% of the 3,700ish remaining employees deemed critical were called to a meeting an hour before the 5PM deadline today. The invite was sent around midnight but got canceled by noon.”

The reports are just the latest that portray the company Musk bought for $44 billion in total disarray.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com