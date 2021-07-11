WATCH Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic Flight Rocket to the Edge of Space

Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic spaceflight touched the edge of space on Sunday morning for the company’s fourth crewed flight.

The flight was successful and landed back in New Mexico roughly an hour after taking off.

Video from the Virgin Galactic live stream showed remarkable footage of the plane rocketing to the edge of space.

The passengers experienced a few minutes of weightlessness as they soared higher and higher.

You can watch the video above, via MSNBC.

