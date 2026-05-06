Tom Emmer Says Trump Has Become So Strong He Is No Longer Donald Trump, But an ‘Icon of the Ages’

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) claimed on Wednesday that President Donald Trump had transitioned from being just Trump into a superman-like “icon of the ages.”

“All of these polls that try to suggest that Donald Trump’s say influence is waning are completely false,” insisted Emmer during an appearance on Fox Business. “Donald Trump has never been stronger, especially with the Republican base, and you saw it last night in Indiana. He has become more than Donald Trump. He is an icon of the ages, and when he speaks, people listen, and I know the left doesn’t like to hear that, Stewart, but it’s fact and you saw it last night on display in Indiana.”

While several Trump-endorsed candidates defeated incumbents in the Indiana Republican State Senate primary on Tuesday, the president has continued to slip in the polls.

This month, Trump’s approval ratings hit an all time low, with just 37% of Americans approving of his job in his second term.

Trump’s approval rating for his handling of inflation and the cost of living crisis came in even lower, at just 27% and 23% respectively.

The president’s support among Republican-leaning independents also dropped massively, falling from a whopping 91% during the 2024 election to just 53% today.

“That’s eighteen months ago. This is a very brief period to drop that much among a group that is part of, frankly, your essential coalition there,” observed CNN anchor John Berman, while CNN analyst Harry Enten likened Trump to a ship going “down into the deep blue sea.”

Watch above via Fox Business.

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