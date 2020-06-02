Washington Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory condemned a visit from President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to the Saint John Paul II National Shrine on Tuesday.

In a statement, Gregory wrote, “I find it baffling and reprehensible that any Catholic facility would allow itself to be so egregiously misused and manipulated in a fashion that violates our religious principles, which call us to defend the rights of all people even those with whom we might disagree.”

“Saint Pope John Paul II was an ardent defender of the rights and dignity of human beings. His legacy bears vivid witness to that truth,” Gregory continued, concluding, “He certainly would not condone the use of tear gas and other deterrents to silence, scatter or intimidate them for a photo opportunity in front of a place of worship and peace.”

.@WashArchbishop Gregory has released a statement on the president’s visit to the Saint John Paul II National Shrine.https://t.co/46g9Ac8Wy5 pic.twitter.com/d1wERIoLVp — DC Archdiocese (@WashArchdiocese) June 2, 2020

Gregory’s statement was made following President Trump’s appearance at St John’s Episcopal Church on Monday, which rioters had set on fire the night before.

Episcopal Reverend Gini Gerbasi, who called Trump’s appearance a “cheap political stunt” and “photo opportunity,” claimed in a Facebook post that her and and other members of St John’s clergy, along with peaceful protesters in the area, had been dispersed with tear gas to make way for the president’s appearance.

Park Police, however, reportedly denied this.

