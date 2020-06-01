CNN’s Brian Stelter apologized on Sunday after berating a journalist for correctly reporting that St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington D.C. had been set on fire by rioters.

After journalist Katrina B Haydon reported that the historic church had been set on fire, Stelter questioned Haydon, calling the report “not accurate” and claiming there were was “no sign of smoke or fire at the church.”

Accuses me of either lying or being too dumb to communicate what I’m seeing on live TV, then deletes it pic.twitter.com/A8tCQ5JOdT — Katrina B Haydon (@katrinabhaydon) June 1, 2020

Upon discovering that the church was, in fact, on fire, Stelter deleted his posts and commented, “I deleted my tweets because I fell victim to the worst foolish impulses of this website.”

Here’s video. St. John’s church is on fire and people saying otherwise are trying to cover for the rioters. pic.twitter.com/Sl1xbjX9Kf — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 1, 2020

“I’m sorry for criticizing your tweets,” he said to Haydon, adding, “I’m also sorry if anyone uses this brief exchange to distract from what really matters — the protesters, the police, the church.”

I deleted my tweets because I fell victim to the worst foolish impulses of this website. I’m sorry for criticizing your tweets. I’m also sorry if anyone uses this brief exchange to distract from what really matters — the protesters, the police, the church. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 1, 2020

After Republican adviser Matt Whitlock pointed out to Stelter that Fox News had been airing footage of the fire at the church, Stelter replied, “Literally the one time I didn’t have Fox on my TV sets…! Clearly I should be a more loyal viewer.”

Agreed. Literally the one time I didn’t have Fox on my TV sets…! Clearly I should be a more loyal viewer. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 1, 2020

You can watch the footage of St. John’s Episcopal Church via Fox News below.

