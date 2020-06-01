comScore

CNN’s Brian Stelter Apologizes For Claiming St. John’s Church Was Not Burning: ‘I Fell Victim to The Worst Foolish Impulses’

By Charlie NashJun 1st, 2020, 9:54 am

CNN’s Brian Stelter apologized on Sunday after berating a journalist for correctly reporting that St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington D.C. had been set on fire by rioters.

After journalist Katrina B Haydon reported that the historic church had been set on fire, Stelter questioned Haydon, calling the report “not accurate” and claiming there were was “no sign of smoke or fire at the church.”

Upon discovering that the church was, in fact, on fire, Stelter deleted his posts and commented, “I deleted my tweets because I fell victim to the worst foolish impulses of this website.”

“I’m sorry for criticizing your tweets,” he said to Haydon, adding, “I’m also sorry if anyone uses this brief exchange to distract from what really matters — the protesters, the police, the church.”

After Republican adviser Matt Whitlock pointed out to Stelter that Fox News had been airing footage of the fire at the church, Stelter replied, “Literally the one time I didn’t have Fox on my TV sets…! Clearly I should be a more loyal viewer.”

You can watch the footage of St. John’s Episcopal Church via Fox News below.

