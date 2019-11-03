The way Brit Hume sees it, the Republican Party would be in a much better place if President Donald Trump would stop insisting there was nothing wrong in his infamous phone call with the president of Ukraine.

In the president’s latest tweets, Trump kept up his attacks on his political opponents and the Ukraine whistleblower as the impeachment firestorm continues to unfold. The culmination of Trump’s tweets came when he proclaimed “Many people listened to my phone call with the Ukrainian President while it was being made. I never heard any complaints. The reason is that it was totally appropriate, I say perfect. Republicans have never been more unified, and my Republican Approval Rating is now 95%”

Many people listened to my phone call with the Ukrainian President while it was being made. I never heard any complaints. The reason is that it was totally appropriate, I say perfect. Republicans have never been more unified, and my Republican Approval Rating is now 95%! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2019

Even though Hume has defended Trump amid the effort to impeach, the Fox News senior political analyst noticed this tweet and said Trump “would make life easier for Republicans if Trump would stop claiming his phone call was “perfect.” It wasn’t.”

It would make life easier for Republicans if Trump would stop claiming his phone call was “perfect.” It wasn’t. Much easier and more convincing to argue it was improper but not impeachable. https://t.co/aCCNuxYAVD — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 3, 2019

Hume’s thoughts come as emerging reports say the GOP is preparing to embrace the argument that Trump’s Ukraine quid pro quo happened, but it doesn’t amount to an impeachable offense.

