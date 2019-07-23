Many conservatives were enraged that President Donald Trump is moving forward with a new budget deal that fails to cut federal spending, in a move that earned him a new nickname from Politico: Deficit Don.

Trump announced on Twitter Monday that Congress reached a bipartisan agreement that will increase the debt ceiling and raise spending caps by $320 billion over the next two years.

….This was a real compromise in order to give another big victory to our Great Military and Vets! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2019

With all the increases this will entail for spending and debt, many conservatives took to Twitter to decry the president and lament the end of fiscal conservatism.

Joe Walsh, a former Illinois Republican elected to Congress as a tea partier, deemed his party a “cult of personality” for their silence on the bloated budget deal.

Last wk, Trump told 4 brown skinned Americans to “go back to where they came from.” Republicans said nothing. Today, he announced a budget deal that adds trillions to the debt & busts all spending caps. Republicans say nothing. The Republican Party is now a cult of personality. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 23, 2019

Current Republican lawmakers were also unsparing, as well as a number of conservative media figures.

I will vote no on this so-called “deal.” The GOP is now, in the name of “defense spending,” mortgaging our future national & economic security. But worse, unlimited bipartisan government spending risks losing our character & sense of self-reliance as a nation. #RejectSpendingDeal https://t.co/B6oEa0yDnV — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) July 23, 2019

Now the Repub leader will come to the House and say “vote for it: lots of spending for the military” and Dem leader will come to the House and say “vote for it: more welfare and no funding to stop illegal immigration.” And big biz will say “fund all the things, we like debt.” https://t.co/DAKvAZvaWU — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 23, 2019

Is anyone surprised that the issue in the @realDonaldTrump era that can bring politicians of both parties together is spending massive amounts of cash with no practical limits? https://t.co/DOUh2SWFiD — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 22, 2019

This, my friends, is why not a single mile of border wall or deportations have been funded for 2.5 years. Never threatens to veto or even push back or even get McConnell to fight them. Totally blesses their spending as his own. Thus, Dems have no reason to play ball on border. https://t.co/0cUKqtndji — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) July 22, 2019

This is a bad deal that puts us many steps closer to bankruptcy. No leaders in Washington want to restore any fiscal sanity. Why is it always only a D in the White House and Rs in Congress that get us fiscal sanity, i.e. Clinton balanced budget & sequestration under Obama? — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) July 23, 2019

My new op-ed on today’s awful $320 billion budget deal: The Budget Control Act ends with Congress appropriating $770 billion above its caps since 2014. What is left of the 2010 tea party movement sees its only major spending cut shredded by today’s GOP.https://t.co/DvS9F8xfRR — Brian Riedl (@Brian_Riedl) July 22, 2019

Even reliably pro-Trump Fox News opinion hosts bashed Trump for the deal, with Laura Ingraham calling it “unacceptable.”

“This is just a nightmare!” Ingraham said in an interview with Sen. Lindsey Graham on her show.

Not acceptable. Spending out the wazoo—the only thing that began to reduce the budget deficit was the 2013 sequester spending caps. https://t.co/VZ6Ml0c0ld — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 22, 2019

Trump’s Fox News Cabinet telling him tonight to veto the budget deal that he just announced he’s agreed to. Feels like we’ve been here before… pic.twitter.com/3k0F27zEdG — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 23, 2019

On #SpecialReport, @ChrisStirewalt slams bipartisan budget deal: “It was Madison who told us that posterity has no vote and we are screwing over posterity….Another $300 billion in spending, two years of no debt limit. This is rank amateurism.” pic.twitter.com/Ix4t1VXzQV — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) July 22, 2019

The Fox cabinet is starting to weigh in on the debt ceiling deal, and while they’re not going all-in against it, they’re also not happy. Here’s Steve Doocy complaining about the ongoing “spend-a-palooza” and asking Larry Kudlow, “What happened?” pic.twitter.com/DHOdiWwehr — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) July 23, 2019

