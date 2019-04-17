Ivanka Trump: ‘No Cause to Be Concerned’ About Mueller Report

White House senior advisor and First Daughter Ivanka Trump says she’s not worried about what the Mueller report reveals.

“I never expressed concern,” she said. “I never talked about the investigation except when asked, and I was fortunate to have knowledge of the fact that I knew there was no collusion. I knew that there was no obstruction. And this was affirmed in the Mueller report and Attorney General Barr’s subsequent summary.”

Bill Barr‘s summary said that Robert Mueller did not find evidence of any Trump-Russia conspiracy, but said the special counsel did not decide on obstruction. Barr concluded he did not think there was obstruction.

Ivanka Trump again said to the AP she has “no cause to be concerned.”

