Ivanka Trump was being targeted in an assassination plot by a suspected terrorist, who even obtained blueprints of her Florida home, according to new reports.

The New York Post was first to report, citing sources familiar with the situation, this week about Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, 32, an Iraqi national who was recently captured over his alleged ties to Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The suspected would-be assassin reportedly plotted to kill the first daughter in revenge for the killing of Iranian military chief Qasem Soleimani in a Baghdad drone strike in 2020.

Al-Saadi’s connections to Soleimani were detailed in a DOJ release, which included pictures of the two together, about his capture on May 15.

“Al-Saadi was charged by complaint with six counts of terrorism-related offenses for his activities as an operative of Kata’ib Hizballah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including his involvement in nearly 20 attacks and attempted attacks throughout Europe and the United States,” the DOJ said.

Entifadh Qanbar, a former deputy military attaché in the Iraqi embassy in Washington, told the NYP that Al-Saadi “went around telling people ‘we need to kill Ivanka to burn down the house of Trump the way he burned down our house” after Soleimani was killed.

Qanbar said Al-Saadi had the layout of Ivanka Trump’s house, and another source confirmed hearing of the plan.

Al-Saadi also posted a picture of a map to social media showing the Florida home owned by Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

“I say to the Americans look at this picture and know that neither your palaces nor the Secret Service will protect you. We are currently in the stage of surveillance and analysis. I told you, our revenge is a matter of time,” Al-Saadi posted along with the picture.

Al-Saadi was captured in Turkey, extradited to the United States, and he now faces charges stemming from 18 attacks in the U.S. and Europe.

The Secret Service responded to Fox News amid reports about the Ivanka Trump plot, saying they could not comment on or confirm a matter of protection.

“The Secret Service does not confirm or comment on matters involving protective intelligence…the Secret Service closely monitors information and intelligence related to any potential threat against those under our protection,” they said.

Ivanka Trump’s father, President Donald Trump, has faced multiple assassination attempts, including being shot in the ear during a campaign event in 2024. A shooter was also taken into custody after storming into the White House Correspondents’ Dinner last month after reportedly writing a manifesto where he blasted the president as a “traitor.”

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!