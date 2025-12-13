First Lady Melania Trump’s longtime makeup artist said she’s faced cancellation in her industry due to her willingness to work with the Trump family.

Nicole Bryl joined Ahmad Ashrafi on the Return on Identity podcast this week where she discussed her work with both Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump.

Bryl explained that she’s worked for the Trump family for decades, but working with the first lady has led many to refuse to do business with her.

“Because I was working with Melania, who’s, you know, Donald’s wife, all of a sudden, beauty didn’t become beauty anymore, it became political. And you know, I was so naive at the time. I didn’t understand why all the doors shut. People totally canceled me,” she said.

Bryl claimed she’s been pressured to drop the Trumps as clients or to simply remove references to them on her social media, but she’s refused. Bryl said some in her industry have also pushed her to at least denounce the Trumps on the grounds of politics.

“They wouldn’t talk to me. They wouldn’t take my calls. They stopped sending me products,” she said. “Lipstick didn’t become lipstick anymore. Products were not just products anymore. It became something more. And you know, when you’re going through something for the first time, you’re very naive about all of it.”

Bryl added that there was the pressure of going “broke,” but she’s kept her clients because she dislikes “bullies.”

“No one’s going to bully me,” she declared. “And so, if that means that, you know, I’m gonna have a lot of people not like me, I’m fine with that because I love my client, and I’m not leaving her side. She’s one of the most amazing people I’ve ever known or worked with, and she’s been nothing but kind and she herself has been bullied, and I’m not walking away from that.”

Watch above via Return on Identity.