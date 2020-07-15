Ivanka Trump’s Awkward Photo With a Can of Goya Beans Inspires Flood of Memes, Jokes, Shock

Ivanka Trump’s awkward photo and tweet promoting Goya prompted a flood of memes, jokes, and outrage on social media.

On Tuesday night, the first daughter tweeted out a shot of herself holding a can of Goya beans — as supporting Goya has been en vogue among the MAGA crowd in recent days after CEO Robert Unanue praised President Donald Trump at the White House.

“If it’s Goya, it has to be good,” Ivanka wrote, captioning the photo. “Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno.”

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

Already, Ivanka had come under criticism Tuesday for her message to unemployed Americans — imploring them to “Find Something New.” The White House ad campaign led by Ivanka with that slogan was widely derided as tone deaf, and insensitive to the approximately 18 million Americans out of work right now.

The awkward Goya photo made Ivanka’s bad day even worse. Twitter users seized on the awkward pic — with some questioning whether Ivanka had violated federal law, and others taking the opportunity to mock her mercilessly.

Cue the memes, outrage, and mockery!

Si es Trump, tiene que ser corrupto 💸 https://t.co/Ti3oxFO6oY — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 15, 2020

Has your account been hacked @IvankaTrump? I sure hope so. Because as a White House official – Senior Advisor and all that – surely you know this is a Federal ethics violation? https://t.co/AL8CDWdTSn — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) July 15, 2020

Federal officials are barred from using their office “for the endorsement of any product, service or enterprise.” In 2017, Kellyanne Conway was “counseled” by the White House for promoting Ivanka Trump’s fashion line during a live TV appearance from the briefing room. https://t.co/O83hey7RcN — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) July 15, 2020

You’re kidding me, right? No ethics left in this White House on issues big or small. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) July 15, 2020

What is it with you people and holding things? pic.twitter.com/pfede0MPaR — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) July 15, 2020

This family will sell ANYTHING — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 15, 2020

There is exactly zero chance that Donald Trump or Ivanka Trump has ever stopped themselves as they approached a supermarket checkout and thought, “oh, whoops! Almost forgot the Goya beans!” — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) July 15, 2020

We can’t have people who work in administrations holding up products and promoting them. It’s unethical. I don’t care if you love or hate the product or stand with or against the product in times of controversy. No official administration rep should be doing product promotion. — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) July 15, 2020

I would pay to hear Ivanka try to pronounce “Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno.” https://t.co/ZuTfydt5eG — Touré (@Toure) July 15, 2020

No, Ivanka, the people outside the White House are chanting “Black LIVES matter,” not black beans. https://t.co/wqgE2NLvqB — Bill Weir (@BillWeirCNN) July 15, 2020

If it’s Goya, it has to be good. pic.twitter.com/x8lqzaJarO — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) July 15, 2020

What a loser. — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) July 15, 2020

Wow it only took a day for Ivanka to reskill and find a new job. https://t.co/ftejd463Bh — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) July 15, 2020

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/wx0BHgMWwi — Nell Scovell (@NellSco) July 15, 2020

If it’s Pepsi, it has to be good.

Si es Pepsi, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/DhIn7cQyTs — Ryan Perry (@rynprry) July 15, 2020

