Ivanka Trump’s Awkward Photo With a Can of Goya Beans Inspires Flood of Memes, Jokes, Shock

By Joe DePaoloJul 15th, 2020, 9:15 am

Ivanka Trump’s awkward photo and tweet promoting Goya prompted a flood of memes, jokes, and outrage on social media.

On Tuesday night, the first daughter tweeted out a shot of herself holding a can of Goya beans — as supporting Goya has been en vogue among the MAGA crowd in recent days after CEO Robert Unanue praised President Donald Trump at the White House.

“If it’s Goya, it has to be good,” Ivanka wrote, captioning the photo. “Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno.”

Already, Ivanka had come under criticism Tuesday for her message to unemployed Americans — imploring them to “Find Something New.” The White House ad campaign led by Ivanka with that slogan was widely derided as tone deaf, and insensitive to the approximately 18 million Americans out of work right now.

The awkward Goya photo made Ivanka’s bad day even worse. Twitter users seized on the awkward pic — with some questioning whether Ivanka had violated federal law, and others taking the opportunity to mock her mercilessly.

Cue the memes, outrage, and mockery!

