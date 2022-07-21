Jan 6 Committee to Show Blooper Reel of Trump Struggling to Condemn Rioters After Capitol Siege

The January 6 Committee’s next hearing will air outtakes from Donald Trump’s post-Capitol riot video address, wherein the former president was reluctant to condemn his supporters for their actions.

The Committee’s next hearing will hold its 8th hearing on Thursday night, and the Washington Post reports that the hearing will air outtakes from the speech Trump gave the day after his supporters violently invaded the U.S. Capitol Building. The video was among Trump’s first known instances of agreeing to an “orderly transition” to the Joe Biden administration, even though the former president has repeatedly stuck to his false claim since then to have won the 2020 election.

However, the Post reports that Trump’s speech had several outtakes where he refused to concede the election was over, and the taping dragged on as he struggled to hold his supporters accountable for the Capitol attack. CNN corroborated the Post report, saying the committee has those outtakes and expects to show them in their next hearing.

From the Post:

The public could get its first glimpse of outtakes from that recording Thursday night, when the committee plans to offer a bold conclusion in its eighth hearing: Not only did Trump do nothing despite repeated entreaties by senior aides to help end the violence, but he sat back and enjoyed watching it. He reluctantly condemned it — in a three-minute speech the evening of Jan. 7 — only after the efforts to overturn the 2020 election had failed and after aides told him that members of his own Cabinet were discussing invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

If the outtakes are featured, they shall be folded into the committee’s plan for Thursday night’s hearing to focus on Trump’s inaction against the riot while it was happening. They are also expected to argue that Trump welcomed the violence as he watched it transpire.

