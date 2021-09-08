Donald Trump called into Newsmax on Tuesday and “informed” viewers that he in fact won the 2020 presidential election.

Host Rob Schmitt cited a recent Rasmussen poll showing that President Joe Biden has an approval rating of 44%, versus a disapproval of 54% He also pointed to an Emerson College poll showing that Trump leads Biden 47% to 46% in a hypothetical matchup of 2024 presidential nominees.

“Just wanted to get your thoughts on these polls,” Schmitt said to Trump, who proceeded to lie once again about the 2020 election:

Well I beat him in 2020. I mean, I think we won the election by a lot. I don’t even think. You look at the numbers and you look at what happened on that incredible, fateful period of time because it’s unfortunately not a one-day vote. It takes place over a long period of time. We did great, and a lot of things are coming out now. You’re seeing them with the absentee ballots and all of the things that they did. It’s a disgrace. And look at what’s happened to our country in the last eight months.

Trump proceeded to criticize Biden’s handling of the border and his withdrawal of the military from Afghanistan.

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, despite the former president’s claims. Trump lost the 2020 election decisively by an electoral vote count of 306 to 232, with Biden notching 36 more votes than needed to claim victory. Additionally, Biden beat Trump in the popular vote count by seven million.

In fact, it was Trump who attempted to pressure the Georgia secretary of state during a phone call to “find” the necessary number of votes needed to make up ground on Biden. “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have, because we won the state,” he told the secretary in January.

Biden won the state by 11,779 votes.

Watch above via Newsmax.

