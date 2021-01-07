CNN’s Kaitlin Collins reported a new statement from President Donald Trump just minutes after President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory was certified by Congress — and presided over by Trump’s vice president, Mike Pence.

In the statement, Trump once again reiterated his disbelief in the reality of Biden’s resounding, and now official, win in the 2020 election and falsely claimed evidence supports his many election fraud conspiracy theories.

But he also came as close to a concession as he has offered so far, saying: “There will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I’ve always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. And while this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to make America great again.”

At no point previously, has Trump so directly and firmly acknowledged that his administration will come to an end on Inauguration Day, 2021.

This stunning reversal comes after a horrific and violent day marked by violent, pro-Trump insurrectionists storming and ransacking the Capitol, numerous public resignations from his White House, and his very public suspensions from numerous social media platforms for reveling in the chaos and continuing to propagate the absurdly false election fraud claims that spurred violent rioters to briefly occupy Congress.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

