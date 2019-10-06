U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was heavily criticized this weekend after he defended President Donald Trump’s controversial call to the President of Ukraine on Saturday.

As reported by the New York Times, Secretary Pompeo “defiantly insisted on Saturday in Greece that the Trump administration was right to ask Ukrainian officials to investigate claims of election interference in the 2016 American presidential campaign, bolstering a widely debunked conspiracy theory that had already been dismissed by his own diplomatic envoy.”

In his comment, Secretary Pompeo declared, “It is not only appropriate, but it is our duty to investigate if we think there was interference in the election of 2016.”

“I think everyone recognizes that governments have an obligation — indeed, a duty — to ensure that elections happen with integrity, without interference from any government, whether that’s the Ukrainian government or any other. And so inquiries with respect to that are completely important,” he continued. “There’s been some suggestion somehow that it would be inappropriate for the United States government to engage in that activity, and I see it just precisely the opposite. I see our duty to engage in activity that ensures that we have fair, free elections.”

Rep. Ted Lieu responded to Pompeo’s comments in a Twitter post, declaring, “Remember when you were [CIA] Director and you, your agency & every other U.S. Intelligence agency found that Russia, not Ukraine, attacked our elections? Stop lying to the American people. You graduated from West Point. Show some honor. You are better than this.”

CNBC’s John Harwood proclaimed, “this notion advanced by Pompeo – that maybe we don’t know who interfered in 2016 election – is detached from reality… alarming if he actually believes it, and also if he doesn’t.”

“Reminder that Pompeo led the CIA and was briefed repeatedly on Russian interference in the 2016 election. He is lying to protect Trump,” remarked Daily Beast columnist Michael Weiss.

MSNBC commentator and former Obama staffer Ben Rhodes asked, “Other than crimes, what is Mike Pompeo doing as Secretary of State? Every major issue he focuses on has gotten worse during his tenure – Iran, NK, Afghanistan, China, Venezuela, Cuba, America’s standing, etc.”

Neera Tanden, the president of the Center for American Progress and a former member of Hillary Clinton’s campaign commented, “Just to be clear, Pompeo is either intentionally lying or believing an insane debunked conspiracy theory. Either way, that makes him an ineffective Secretary of State for the country and he should be fired.”

