Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano believes that a handwritten note penned by the former counterintelligence director of the FBI shows that the bureau was trying to entrap President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Appearing on Fox & Friends Thursday, Napolitano weighed in on the note — which was made public by Flynn’s attorneys on Wednesday following a Justice Department review of their client’s case. The note bears the initials of Bill Priestap, the bureau’s former counterintelligence director. (CNN confirmed through two sources that Priestap wrote the note.)

The note sought opinions on a strategy for how an interview with Flynn should be approached. It read, “What’s our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?” Priestap wrote. “If we get him to admit to breaking the Logan Act, give facts to DOJ & have them decide. Or, if he initially lies, then we present him [redacted] & he admits it, document for DOJ, & let them decide how to address it.”

In Napolitano’s opinion, the note shows a clear cut case of entrapment.

“Anybody who believes in the rule of law, anybody who believes that the laws should be applied fairly, should be utterly scandalized and outraged by this,” Napolitano said. “This is a classic case of the FBI setting out to entrap someone and reducing it to writing. … Here you have in writing, by a senior FBI official, that their goal is to ‘get’ him. Whether they like him or not, whether he’s guilty or not, that’s not the goal. The goal must be justice. But they actually plotted to bring him into a trap.”

Napolitano is calling for Flynn’s guilty plea to be dismissed. And absent that, the Fox News analyst believes that a pardon is in order.

“[The Justice Department] should renounce and denounce this behavior,” he said. “Should look General Flynn in the eyes and apologize to him. It should ask the judge to vacate the guilty plea. It should ask the judge to dismiss the indictment. If all of that doesn’t happen, then the president should pardon General Flynn within the next day or so. Because this type of behavior simply cannot be allowed to continue in America.”

As to motive, Napolitano believes it was an attempt to undermine the president.

“This is part of a plot to impair the presidency of Donald Trump before he was even inaugurated,” Napolitano said. “It’s now been discovered. Now been revealed in writing. And the courts have to remedy it.”

