Republican Governor Taunts Trump Over Possible Debate Boycott: ‘He’s Gonna Wimp Out?’

Filling in on Fox News’ Your World with Neil Cavuto, Sandra Smith had New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu (R) on to discuss the current state of the Republican presidential primary race. Sununu had some schoolyard trash talk for former President Donald Trump, accusing him of appearing to “wimp out” of the debates.

Smith led a question about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) on the debate stage noting that one candidate might not be there, which garnered a taunting response from Sununu:

Former President Trump, the tough guy? The guy that says he’s gonna fight for America, but he’s not willing to stand up, he’s gonna wimp out? Wimp out and not get on that debate stage?

It was brief, and Smith pointed out that nothing is definite yet, but it was just the kind of thing that would raise Trump’s ire – calling him a chicken, double-dog daring him to put his money where his mouth is and getting up on the debate stage.

Smith went on to quote Trump as saying “the race against DeSantis is finished.” But it’s only the middle of 2023 and the race is far from over despite DeSantis trailing in the polls and apparently bleeding support in his own state.

Trump acts like he’s already won the nomination again, but will Sununu calling him names get him to get on that stage and prove himself (again)?

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

