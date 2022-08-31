‘They Are So F*cked’: Photo Showing Top Secret Docs Strewn Across the Carpet at Mar-a-Lago Draws Mockery, Dire Predictions

A photo included in the DOJ’s late-night filing which shows top secret documents strewn across the carpet at Mar-a-Lago is drawing a ton of reaction on social media — with many observers on both sides of the aisle mocking former President Donald Trump and surmising that the picture can only hurt his cause.

The stunning photo has racked up thousands of retweets in the hours since its release, with Twitter pundits calling out everything from the clearly marked “Top Secret/SCI” cover pages, to the carpet that seems to have been ripped straight out of Atlantic City circa 1982, to the framed Time Magazine cover pages in the corner of the shot.

To be clear, the DOJ filing indicates that these documents were not actually found lying on the carpet as depicted. Rather, they were “recovered from a container in the ’45 office.'”

Nonetheless, the picture has garnered a ton of reaction:

