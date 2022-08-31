Maggie Haberman Flags Stunning Detail From ‘Remarkable’ Trump Espionage Investigation Evidence: ‘Framed Time Magazine Covers’

Seconds after the release of the latest bombshell filing in the Department of Justice’s investigation of former President Donald Trump under the Espionage Act, New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman pounced on a stunning detail among the evidence.

The media world was on tenterhooks Tuesday night as they waited for the DoJ’s response to Team Trump’s lawsuit challenging the search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home, which is part of an investigation of Trump for crimes involving the Espionage Act.

When it was released just before midnight, the filing contained a new trove of damaging revelations — but one detail immediately jumped out at the NYT’s leading Trump-ologist.

Haberman retweeted an evidence photo headlined “The Department of Justice filing submitted tonight includes a photo showing the obvious classification markings on documents seized at Mar-a-Lago.”

“Along with some framed Time Magazine covers,” Haberman wrote.

Along with some framed Time Magazine covers https://t.co/fyfoqvdXXH — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 31, 2022

Haberman wasn’t the only one to make the characteristic observation, although perhaps the most influential by virtue of her position as conduit for Trumpworld reporting and Trump-Whisperer analysis. Trump himself will almost certainly see Haberman’s note.

Bloomberg White House correspondent Josh Wingrove also pointed out the covers, and isolated the issue from which they derived.

“In a very inconsequential aside, the photo shows Trump also kept a framed photo of a 2019 Time magazine cover on the Democratic primary race to oust him, and that ‘many Democrats argue Donald Trump is a threat to American democracy,'” Wingrove wrote.

In a very inconsequential aside, the photo shows Trump also kept a framed photo of a 2019 Time magazine cover on the Democratic primary race to oust him, and that “many Democrats argue Donald Trump is a threat to American democracy.”https://t.co/5ZRk9EnNTo pic.twitter.com/ZcwtpLIGvf — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) August 31, 2022

Many political media figures and other blue-checks also commented on the covers:

The ugly floral commercial carpet, the gold framed covers of Time magazine. Trump has an interior design aesthetic he’s been committed to for like 40 years. https://t.co/bMtraYStme — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) August 31, 2022

THEY’RE NEXT TO A BOX OF FRAMED TIME MAGAZINE COVERS FEATURING TRUMP I AM DYING https://t.co/WmO3HkZBBE — Matt Bevan (@MatthewBevan) August 31, 2022

The evidence. The Justice Department releases a photo of some of the Top Secret documents found at Mar-a-Lago. There’s also a box of framed photographs, including a cover of Time Magazine with Trump on the cover. pic.twitter.com/J6J6BXWXTY — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 31, 2022

The House Judiciary Republicans tried to make a point with the covers, drawing rejoinders:

The TIME magazine cover, along with Trump’s other personal items commingled with the classified, demonstrates that he was personally handling them. Thanks for highlighting key evidence of his guilt! https://t.co/NFJRobRyUq — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) August 31, 2022

Just outstanding “Other than that, Mrs Lincoln, how was the play?” energy here. https://t.co/UtYN8gtHoY — Andrew Mueller (@andrew_mueller) August 31, 2022

