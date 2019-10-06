President Donald Trump unleashed on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff in a pair of furious tweets late Sunday night — absurdly accusing the Democratic lawmakers of “High Crimes and Misdemeanors, and even Treason.”

Trump has been fixated on comments Schiff gave last week in which he paraphrased the president’s call with the president of Ukraine. The president also claimed in his latest tweets that Schiff’s meeting with the whistleblower were “illegal,” though it’s unclear how, because Schiff never met with the whistleblower.

The CIA officer who filed the whistleblower complaint (legally) went to a committee aide for advice on how to proceed with his allegations, and was told (legally) to seek an attorney.

“Nancy Pelosi knew of all of the many Shifty Adam Schiff lies and massive frauds perpetrated upon Congress and the American people, in the form of a fraudulent speech knowingly delivered as a ruthless con, and the illegal meetings with a highly partisan “Whistleblower” & lawyer,” Trump wrote Sunday night.

“This makes Nervous Nancy every bit as guilty as Liddle’ Adam Schiff for High Crimes and Misdemeanors, and even Treason,” Trump continued. “I guess that means that they, along with all of those that evilly ‘Colluded’ with them, must all be immediately Impeached!”

Members of Congress cannot be impeached.

