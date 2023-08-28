Trump Accuses Jack Smith’s ‘Political SleazeBags’ of Colluding with Biden’s ‘Fascist Thugs’ to Indict Him: ‘It’s All a BIG LIE’

Former President Donald Trump accused Department of Justice prosecutors working under Special Counsel Jack Smith of colluding with President Joe Biden’s “Fascist Thugs” to indict him on Monday morning.

“It has just been reported that aides to TRUMP prosecutor, Deranged Jack Smith, met with high officials at the White House just prior to these political SleazeBags Indicating [sic] me OVER NOTHING,” wrote Trump on Truth Social.

“If this is so, which it is, that means that Biden and his Fascist Thugs knew and APPROVED of this Country dividing Form of Election Interference, despite their insisting that they ‘knew nothing,’ he continued. “It’s all a BIG LIE, just like Russia, Russia, Russia, & not knowing about son’s business dealings. DISMISS CASE!”

Trump’s call for the dismissal of federal charges against him — he has been indicted twice by Smith’s team as well as by prosecutors in Georgia and New York — comes on the heels of a New York Post report about communications between the White House and Smith’s team.

According to the Post, a DOJ employee working on the Trump case met with the deputy chief of staff for the White House counsel’s office, Caroline Saba, on March 31 of this year, a few months before the former president faced his first set of federal charges for his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

He was later indicted again by Smith for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Jay Bratt, the member of Smith’s team who met with Saba, is the head of the DOJ’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section within the National Security Division.

The subject of Bratt and Saba’s meeting is unknown, but a spokesman for Smith’s team said that it was about a “case-related interview.”

Earlier this year, the Washington Post reported that Bratt “advocated seeking a judge’s warrant for an unannounced search” of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and “raised his voice at times” during a meeting that occurred a week before such a search occurred.

Per the Post: “FBI agents on the case worried the prosecutors were being overly aggressive. They found it worrisome, too, that Bratt did not seem to think it mattered whether Trump was the official subject of the probe.”

