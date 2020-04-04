President Donald Trump fired off a laundry list of grievances at his daily White House press conference with the coronavirus task force Saturday, bashing Rep. Adam Schiff, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, former Vice President Joe Biden, and the Ukraine whistleblower.

The wild diatribe was kicked off by a reporter asking Trump about his firing of Michael Atkinson, the intelligence community inspector general who told Congress about the whistleblower complaint regarding Trump’s phone call with Ukraine, ultimately leading to his impeachment.

“I thought he did a terrible job,” Trump said. “Absolutely terrible.”

Trump proceeded to falsely claim the Ukraine whistleblower report was “fake” and “made up.” He eventually got around to suggesting that Schiff was “the informer” for the whistleblower, calling the California Democrat a “corrupt politician.”

Trump nonsensically claims that the whistleblower’s source was Adam Schiff. He wrongly claims a second whistleblower vanished after he released his “transcript.” That person’s existence was only revealed after the document was released; never planned to speak publicly. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 4, 2020

“That man is a disgrace to IG’s,” Trump added of Atkinson. When he was asked another question about the IG, Trump again called the whistleblower “fake,” adding, “Somebody oughta sue his ass off.”

The next question for Trump shifted gears back to the topic of the briefing, the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump complained that Governor Cuomo of New York has shown insufficient gratitude for Trump’s efforts to help the state, which has been hit hard by Covid-19.

“We have given the governor of New York more than anybody has ever been given in a long time,” Trump said. “I watched what he said today… It wasn’t gracious. It was okay.”

The president added that California Governor Gavin Newsom has been “gracious.”

Later on in the briefing, Trump took aim at Biden, his likely rival in the 2020 general election. When asked about a tweet from the former vice president criticizing his coronavirus response, Trump said “He didn’t write that. He doesn’t write.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

