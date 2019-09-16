President Donald Trump attacked The New York Times for publishing a book excerpt about Justice Brett Kavanaugh, accusing the newspaper of not “fact-checking” their stories.

I think “The New York Times” made another terrible mistake. It’s a shame that a thing like that could happen. I see they made a big correction today but to do that about a Supreme Court justice is a terrible thing,” Trump said in response to Daily Caller reporter Amber Athey asking if people should be fired.

“They never checked. They never do. They used to have a thing called fact-checking,” Trump continued. “They don’t do fact-checking anymore. They used to call and say what about this and what about that, they don’t do that anymore. How can they do a thing like that and destroy somebody’s life?”

“What they do is wrong and they do it all the time,” he said.

