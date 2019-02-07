Daily Caller Reporter Apologizes After Tweets With N-Word and Anti-Semitic Jokes Unearthed

A reporter for conservative blog The Daily Caller apologized after old tweets featuring the N-word and anti-Semitic jokes were unearthed.

Daily Caller media reporter Amber Athey‘s old tweets were first posted by Timothy Johnson, a researcher for progressive website Media Matters. Johnson posting screenshots of the tweets was in response to a remarks Athey made on NRATV blasting a congresswoman for what she called a “horribly anti-Semitic tweet.”

In one tweet from 2012, Athey used the N-word, and in another she wrote “fagg*t.”

The tweets have all been deleted, but archived versions remain online. In one from 2012, she wrote: “what happens when a jew with an erection walks into a wall? they break their nose.”

And in another from the same year: “how many jews can fit in a clown car? 1002. 2 in the seats and 1000 in the ash trays.”

Shortly after Johnson posted those screenshots, Athey issued a statement saying she was “profoundly sorry.”

“I sincerely apologize for past tweets of mine from when I was in high school,” she wrote, adding that the tweets were “intended as jokes.”

“I understand now that they are not funny and are in fact extremely harmful,” Athey continued. “This past behavior does not reflect who I am today and will be one of the regrets I carry with me for the rest of my life.”



My statement on old tweets that have resurfaced. I am profoundly sorry. pic.twitter.com/8XVwoaKi6F — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) February 7, 2019

