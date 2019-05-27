President Donald Trump attacking Joe Biden on Monday from a new front, claiming African Americans will not vote for the former vice president because of his role in writing the controversial 1994 Crime Bill.

“Anyone associated with the 1994 Crime Bill will not have a chance of being elected,” Trump wrote on Twitter Monday. “In particular, African Americans will not be ble [sic] to vote for you. I, on the other hand, was responsible for Criminal Justice Reform, which had tremendous support, and helped fix the bad 1994 Bill!”

“Super Predator was the term associated with the 1994 Crime Bill that Sleepy Joe Biden was so heavily involved in passing,” he added in another tweet. “That was a dark period in American History, but has Sleepy Joe apologized? No!”

Anyone associated with the 1994 Crime Bill will not have a chance of being elected. In particular, African Americans will not be ble to vote for you. I, on the other hand, was responsible for Criminal Justice Reform, which had tremendous support, and helped fix the bad 1994 Bill! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2019

….Super Predator was the term associated with the 1994 Crime Bill that Sleepy Joe Biden was so heavily involved in passing. That was a dark period in American History, but has Sleepy Joe apologized? No! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2019

Trump’s latest Biden slams come after his press conference in Japan where he said he agrees with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un that the ex-Veep is a “low IQ individual.”

Strangely, Trump failed to recall that he once took out a full page ad in the New York Times in order to demand the executions of the Central Park Five. The president has never apologized for this despite the fact that all five members of the accused have been exonerated through DNA evidence.

It is 6:16 a.m. in Tokyo, and the man who paid for this ad is opining on the 1994 Crime Bill: pic.twitter.com/d9zlVAo3Dl — David Gura (@davidgura) May 27, 2019

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com