BuzzFeed News Issues Correction to Story on Synagogue Vandal’s Wife Following Ben Shapiro

BuzzFeed News is issuing a significant correction to their report suggesting Ben Shapiro might have contributed to a vandal’s descent into anti-Semitic, alt-right extremism.

Indiana resident Nolan Brewer was sentenced to three years in prison in the last few days after being charged for graffitiing a synagogue with swastikas and Iron Crosses. As Brewer pled guilty in court and talked about how he became radicalized, he tried to shift blame to his wife by saying she enabled him and introduced him to writings from Shapiro and other right-wing elements.

As Buzzfeed News reported the case, the outlet suggested in a tweet that Brewer’s path to radicalization included reading up on Shapiro’s writings. In a new tweet correcting the former, BuzzFeed acknowledged that Brewer told prosecutors it was his wife who read Shapiro.

We have deleted this tweet because it was inaccurate: the man told prosecutors his road to radicalization included his wife reading Ben Shapiro, Breitbart News, and the Nazi propaganda site Stormfront. pic.twitter.com/MOQdVMHffn — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) May 27, 2019

Shapiro, who is Jewish, has responded to the case by saying its “garbage” to suggest he encourages anti-Semites to deface synagogues.

Yes, if there’s one thing I’m known for — as one of the most prominent Orthodox Jews, targets of the alt-right, and critics of the alt-right in America — it’s directing Nazis to attack synagogues. What garbage. https://t.co/ckuIO5kEc0 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 26, 2019

