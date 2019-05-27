comScore

BuzzFeed News Issues Correction to Story on Synagogue Vandal’s Wife Following Ben Shapiro

By Ken MeyerMay 27th, 2019, 6:12 pm

BuzzFeed News is issuing a significant correction to their report suggesting Ben Shapiro might have contributed to a vandal’s descent into anti-Semitic, alt-right extremism.

Indiana resident Nolan Brewer was sentenced to three years in prison in the last few days after being charged for graffitiing a synagogue with swastikas and Iron Crosses. As Brewer pled guilty in court and talked about how he became radicalized, he tried to shift blame to his wife by saying she enabled him and introduced him to writings from Shapiro and other right-wing elements.

As Buzzfeed News reported the case, the outlet suggested in a tweet that Brewer’s path to radicalization included reading up on Shapiro’s writings. In a new tweet correcting the former, BuzzFeed acknowledged that Brewer told prosecutors it was his wife who read Shapiro.

Shapiro, who is Jewish, has responded to the case by saying its “garbage” to suggest he encourages anti-Semites to deface synagogues.

