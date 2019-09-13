President Donald Trump reportedly does have a “favorite dictator,” having called Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi that to a crowd at last month’s G-7 Summit.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump called out to a large crowd “Where’s my favorite dictator?” while waiting to meet el-Sisi at the multinational summit. Officials told the Journal that they were stunned but believed the president made the comment jokingly.

It’s unclear if el-Sisi heard Trump.

The White House declined to comment and Egyptian officials couldn’t be reached by the Wall Street Journal.

The Egyptian president seized power in a military coup d’état in 2013 after removing President Mohammed Morsi. He was elected with over 95% percent of the vote in a 2014 election campaign and over 95% again in his 2018 re-election campaign, facing only nominal opposition in both elections.

Trump met with el-Sisi soon after making the reported quip with no hints of tension.

“We understood each other very well. He’s a very tough man, I will tell you that. But he’s also a good man, and he’s done a fantastic job in Egypt. Not easy,” Trump said. Trump hosted el-Sisi’s first visit to the White House in 2017, his first visit since he took power in 2013.

“President Trump expressed his appreciation for Egypt and President El Sisi as well as the development that Egypt has witnessed to realize security and stability as well as growth, in spite of regional instability,” the Egyptian presidency’s office said in a statement after the meeting.

[Image via Olivier Douliery/Getty Images]

